IND Vs USA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live?

Favourites India will clash off against the USA in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will aim to get off to a winning start at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue have dominated the format since the last tournament, and expected to stroll to another trophy.

In USA, they face a stern test. Consisting a large contingent of Indian origin players, the country has made giant strides over the last few years. In Saurabh Netravalkar, Shubham Ranjane and Co, they have knowhow of Indian conditions and could prove to be giant killers.

USA had not only beaten a former champion Pakistan with their persistence but also thrown up punches against India in a campaign which saw them making the Super Eight stage two years ago. They won eight of their nine matches last year and are coming into this T20 World Cup with a three-week camp in Sri Lanka, ensuring an adequate buildup even though they cross paths with higher-ranked teams only in world events.

IND vs USA Live Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs USA match kick starts at 7:00 PM IST. Toss is set to be at 6:30 PM IST.