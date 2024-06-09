Video: Mitchell Marsh's 95m Six Off Adil Rashid Breaks Solar Panel During AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh shattered the solar panel roof when he smashed a six off Adil Rashid during the T20 World Cup Group B clash against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, June 8.

The incident took place in the 9th over of Australia's batting when England skipper Jos Buttler brought Adil Rashid into the attack. Mitchell Marsh conceded two dot balls off Rashid before he smashed a 95m six that landed on the roof of the stadium's solar panel above the Greenidge-Haynes stand.

Marsh's six caused a crack on the solar panel. The video of the same went viral on social media.

After putting to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head gave a brilliant innings start to the innings as the pair formed 70-run partnership until the latter was dismissed for 39. Then, Head's stay at the crease ended after he was dismissed for 34 at 74/2.

After Travis Head's dismissal, Mitchell Marsh was joined by Glenn Maxwell to carry on Australia's innings. The duo stitched a 65-run stand for the third wicket before Marsh was stumped out for 35 at 139/3. Then, Maxwell was dismissed for 28 at 141/3. Tim David had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 11 at 168/5. Marcus Stoinis played an innings of 30 off 17 balls to take Australia past 200-run mark before he was dismissed at 200/6.

Eventually, Australia posted a total of 201/7 after Pat Cummins was run out for a duck.

Australia's all-round show defeat England by 36 runs

Australia all-round show was on display as they registered 36-run win over England to earn second consecutive win in the Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

After posting a solid total of 201/7, Australia managed to restrict England to 165/6 in a stipulated 20 overs. Pat Cummins led Australia's bowling attack as he registered the figures of 2/23 with an economy rate of 5.80.

Cummins was the most economical bowler as other bowlers conceded with an economy rate of above 6. Adam Zampa (2/28) picked two wickets while Marcus Stoinis (1/24) and Josh Hazlewood ((1/28) picked a wicket each.

For England, Jos Buttler led the batting with a captain innings of 42 off 28 balls, while Phil Salt contributed to the run-chase with an innings of 37 off 23 balls. Moeen Ali and Harry Brook scored 25 and 20*, respectively. However, their efforts went in vain as England fell 37 runs short of achieving 202-run target set by Australia.