 AUS vs OMAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Australia Leave Oman 5 Down, In Course For Big Win
Australia are playing their opening match of T20 World Cup 2024 against Oman in Barbados.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Marcus Stoinis has top-scored for Australia with 67. | (Credits: Twitter)

After winning the toss in Barbados, Oman sent Australia into bat. While Oman bowlers picked three early wickets, the 2021 World T20 champions were rescued by a century partnership from David Warner and Marcus Stoinis. Their 100-run partnership and twin half-centuries helped Australia reach 164-5 in 20 overs.

Australian bowlers were on point from the outset as Mitchell Starc got rid of Pratik Athavle for a first-ball duck. The likes of Nathan Ellis and Marcus Stoinis also found themselves among the wickets to leave Oman in a hole.

