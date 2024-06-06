Video: David Warner Walks Towards Wrong Dressing Room After Getting Dismissed In AUS vs OMAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Veteran Australian opener David Warner was hilariously seen walking towards Oman's dressing room after being dismissed in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Oman in Barbados on Thursday. In a video shared by ICC, the New South Wales cricketer was seen climbing towards Oman's dressing room before someone seemingly pointed him out to the correct direction.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings when Kaleemullah ended Warner's stay at 56 off 61 deliveries, thereby also ending a 100-run stand with Marcus Stoinis. With the left-handed batter looking back, he realised he was going the wrong way and headed into the correct direction.

It has nevertheless been a promising start for David Warner, who struggled in IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals.

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis propel Australia to a match-winning total:

Meanwhile, the veteran played a critical role in plotting Australia's recovery after Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell couldn't trouble the scores by much. Maxwell's horror run with the bat continued from IPL 2024 as he perished for a golden duck off Mehran Khan's bowling.

Stoinis joined hands with Warner in the 9th over as the pair stitched a stand of 100 runs to get their side to over 150. Stoinis brought up his half-century off 29 deliveries, while Warner reached the landmark in 46 balls. The left-handed opener is also playing his final international tournament and has already retired from Tests and ODIs.