Coach Favre has more questions to answer

Borussia Dortmund visit bottom side Paderborn on Sunday with uncertainty surrounding the future of coach Lucien Favre after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich left their Bundesliga title dreams in tatters.

Favre and Dortmund were forced to deny rumours that he is set to resign, and face Paderborn attempting to at least keep some pressure on reigning champions Bayern, who sit seven points clear with six matches remaining.

Second-placed Dortmund may also have to make do without Erling Braut Haaland, after the teenage sensation was injured against Bayern, reportedly in an accidental collision with the referee.

Swiss Favre was forced to clarify comments made on Tuesday when he said he would "talk about it (his future) in a few weeks", saying the following day that he was not "giving up at all".

Several German newspapers have suggested Favre is set to leave at the end of the season, with Niko Kovac, who was sacked by Bayern last year, reported to be his likely successor.

"We are certainly not having a coaching debate," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted to Sport1.

"Lucien must have expressed himself misleadingly in a moment immediately after the game."

Barring an unlikely late-season collapse from Bayern, it will be the second straight season that Favre's Dortmund have pushed their rivals close in the title race before ultimately coming up short.

Dortmund led for much of the campaign last term but stumbled late to finish two points off the pace.

"We said before the season that we wanted to play for the title again," added Zorc.

Bayern are now firmly on track for a record-extending eighth straight title and on Saturday host a Fortuna Duesseldorf side who boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 midweek win against freefalling Schalke.

Fixtures

Friday : Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday: Hertha Berlin v Augsburg, Mainz v Hoffenheim, Schalke v Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330), Bayern Munich v Fortuna Duesseldorf (1630)

Sunday: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Union Berlin (1330), Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund