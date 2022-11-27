Clear track: PT Usha set become IOA chief unopposed

PT Usha |

New Delhi: The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as she emerged as the lone candidate for the top post in the December 10 elections.

The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and a fourth-place finisher in the 1984 Olympics 400-metre hurdles final, filed her nomination papers for the top job on Sunday, along with 14 others from her team for the various posts.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ended on Sunday. IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha did not receive any nominations on Friday or Saturday, but 24 candidates filed nominations for various posts on Sunday.

There will be contests for the posts of vice president (female), joint secretary (female). There were 12 candidates in the fray for four executive council members.

The IOA polls will be held to elect one president, one senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one male and one female), one treasurer, two joint secretaries (one male and one female), and six other Executive Council members, out of which two (one male and one female) shall be from the elected SOMs. Two members of the Executive Council (one male and one female) will be the Athletes' Commission representatives.