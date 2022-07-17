e-Paper Get App

'Classy': Netizens hail Rishabh Pant after wicketkeeper-batsman scores century against England in 3rd ODI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
India captain Rishabh Pant | Pic: Twitter

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit a defiant century in India's chase during the third ODI against England on Sunday, July 17.

Pant scored his century in 106 deliveries to score his first ODI ton.

Pant and Hardik Pandya stitched a 100-run partnership to stabilise the Indian innings in their chase of 260 after the visitors were reeling at 72-4.

Netizens called it a crucial innings.

Here are a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'Classy': Netizens hail Rishabh Pant after wicketkeeper-batsman scores century against England in 3rd ODI

RECENT STORIES

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...

Mumbai to witness warmer days, IMD forecasts dip in rainfall

Mumbai to witness warmer days, IMD forecasts dip in rainfall