'Classy': Netizens hail Rishabh Pant after wicketkeeper-batsman scores century against England in 3rd ODI

India captain Rishabh Pant | Pic: Twitter

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit a defiant century in India's chase during the third ODI against England on Sunday, July 17.

Pant scored his century in 106 deliveries to score his first ODI ton.

Pant and Hardik Pandya stitched a 100-run partnership to stabilise the Indian innings in their chase of 260 after the visitors were reeling at 72-4.

Netizens called it a crucial innings.

Here are a few reactions

