Christian Eriksen wants to play at FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here’s all you need to know about the player who suffered a cardiac arrest at the 2020 European Championships

Christian Eriksen has revealed his desire to play for his national team Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, calling the tournament his “goal”. Here’s what we know about the star midfielder so far.

His Goal

Speaking to Danish channel DR1 about his future, Eriksen said: “My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along.

“It's a goal, a dream, whether I'll be picked is another thing. But it's my dream to come back.

“I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.

“That’s been my goal, and it’s still some time away, so until then I’m just going to play football and prove that I’m back at the same level.

“My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken again.”

Hasn’t played since Euro 2020

Eriksen has not played since collapsing after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at Euro 2020. He has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated in December due to Serie A medical rules.

Is he training?

Danish club Odense Boldklub — wher​​e Eriksen played between 2005 to 2008 — said that the midfielder had started working out at their training ground as he continues his rehabilitation.

Can he?

Eriksen said that his heart was "not an obstacle," adding that the event at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium was unlikely to be repeated.

Eriksen knows, however, he will have to convince any prospective employer that he is fit enough to play.

"That's really why I feel it's time to get out and do an interview, because I know what I want -- I want to play football again," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:00 PM IST