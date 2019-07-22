China gears to host athletes for military games

Wuhan: China is gearing up for another mega sporting event after successfully hosting the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with Hubei province capital Wuhan set to welcome military athletes from over 100 countries, including India, for the military world games in October.

Preparations are almost complete for the 7th CISM Military World Games to be held from October 18 to 27 in this "city of hundred lakes" which had hit headlines last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit here to boost bilateral ties.

The Military World Games, also known as the 'Olympics for the military people', is the highest-standard multi-sport event for soldiers from across the globe.

The construction work on 35 venues of the games is complete, 20 of 38 preview events have been held and more than 200,000 volunteers are set to take part in making sure the global event runs smoothly, officials said.:

