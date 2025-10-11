Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess Tournament 2025–26 continued on Saturday at St. Sebastian High School, Chembur, with gripping battles across the Under-10 Girls and Under-14 Boys categories.

In the Under-10 Girls section, Girisha Pai of Children’s Academy, Kandivali (Thakur Comp) produced a near-perfect performance to claim the title with 8 points. A hard-fought chase saw a large group finish on 7 points — led by Mishka Tripathi (Universalhigh School, Dahisar), Sanamary Jhonpaul, Nitya Bang (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim), Ishi Singh (The J. B. Petit High School for Girls) and Kanishqa Gala (SVKM J. V. Parekh International School) — with final placings decided by tie-breaks. Notable finishes in the top 10 included Anvika Prasad (Navy Children School), Dea Jais (The J. B. Petit High School for Girls) and Griva Jain (St. Anne’s High School, Fort).

In the Under-14 Boys category, Arjun Prabhu of Utpal Shanghvi Global School (IGCSE), Juhu topped a fiercely competitive field with 8 points. He was joined on 8 points by Hriday Maniar (Vasudev C. Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir) and Gaurang Bhandari (Bombay Scottish School, Powai); tie-breaks were used to finalize the podium. The tournament produced several high-quality performances — Neemay Bhanushali (The Green Acres Academy, Chembur) and Aditya Kadam (Prime Academy) also finished on 8 points, while Vansh Jajoo (D. G. Khetan International School, Malad), Aadhavan Laddad and Hridaan Ankit Shah posted strong 7.5-point finishes to round out the upper places.