Chhaygaon FC Pummel Elevenstar Club 4-0 To Win Assam State Premier League Title

Chhaygaon FC. | (Image Credits: X)

Chhaygaon FC put on a stunning display in the final of the Assam State Premier League at the Mirza Stadium, cruising to a commanding 4-0 victory over Elevenstar Club and lifting the prestigious state title.

The match kicked off with high intensity, and it didn’t take long for Chhaygaon FC to open their account. Nabin Rabha netted the first goal just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the game, setting the tone for the encounter. The early lead was soon doubled when Surchandra Singh found the back of the net at the 9:36-minute mark, giving Chhaygaon a strong cushion heading into the break.

In the second half, Chhaygaon continued their dominance with Khaigunlen Kipgen adding a third goal at 62:03, before Surchandra Singh sealed the emphatic win with his second goal in the 87th minute. Chhaygaon FC dominated the game with 60% possession compared to Elevenstar

Club’s 40%, controlling the pace and flow of the match effectively. Chhaygaon FC registered a total of 13 shots, with 9 of them on target, while Elevenstar Club managed 11 shots, 5 of which were on target. The match was played with notable discipline, as there were no yellow or red cards issued throughout the game.

Chhaygaon FC committed no fouls, while Elevenstar Club recorded 2. In terms of offsides, Chhaygaon FC were flagged once, and Elevenstar Club maintained a clean sheet in that area. Interestingly, despite their lower possession, Elevenstar Club earned more corners with 6, compared to Chhaygaon FC’s 3.