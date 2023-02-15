Chetan Sharma Sting Operation: Jasprit Bumrah hid injury in 2022 to keep spot in WC 2022 squad |

A sting operation on BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma is going viral. In the sting operation, Chetan can be seen making shocking claims. The former India cricketer revealed that the former India captain, Virat Kohli, ferlt that Sourav Ganguly was to blame for his ouster as captain of the men's cricket team.

Jasprit Bumrah hid injury in 2022

He also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah hiding one major injury in 2022. Bumrah entered the team as a healthy player, but before the second game of the series, his pain worsened; nonetheless, he covered it in order to remain in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Later on, he was forced to play in the third game and is still not fully recovered.

Player take injections in private

He also spoke about players taking injections in private to prove that they are fit, “Jasprit Bumrah was unable to bend as he had a major injury; other than that, there are one or two players who take injections in private and they are fit to play.” said Chetan Sharma.



'Ego between Rohit and Kohli'

"There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars you can say, Amitabh Bachan and Dharmendra."

Sharma also claimed that Hardik Pandya was always in line to take over as the T20I skipper from Rohit Sharma.

"In the T20I format, strong starters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are given "rest" to give Shubman Gill an opportunity. He stated that Hardik Pandya would take over as captain in the long run and that Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup," Sharma said.

