Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

The battle between London and Manchester clubs have always been a thing of utmost beauty with the purest form of football taking place between the clubs from the two cities. The Chelsea - Manchester United match-up is no stranger to drama and action. This season, both the clubs are involved in a battle to finish in the top four with Chelsea fourth place and Manchester United at the ninth place.
When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?
The match will take place on February 18, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the Stamford Bridge.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Hotstar.
Although they are stranded at the ninth place, Manchester United have had the upper hand against Chelsea this season. The Red Devils defeated The Blues 4-0 in the Premier League fixture held in August 2019. Then United came out as victors once again in the EFL Cup fixture, defeating Chelsea 2-1.
Chelsea remain in pole position for fourth place despite a run of four wins in their last 13 league games.
The Blues' lead over Tottenham could be down to a single point, though, by the time they entertain Manchester United on Monday if Spurs win at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard claimed that Tottenham and Manchester United's January transfer spending meant his side are now "underdogs" to hold onto fourth.
However, victory over United on Monday at Stamford Bridge would give Chelsea a nine-point cushion over the Red Devils.
The visitors could give a debut to new striker Odion Ighalo, even though the Nigerian has been denied the opportunity to train with his new teammates due to fears over the coronavirus.
Ighalo is on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua and did not travel to United's warm weather training camp in Spain due to fears he would be denied re-entry to the United Kingdom if restrictions on travellers who had been in China within the past two weeks were tightened.
The 30-year-old has even been training away from United's training ground in Manchester until completing a 14-day quarantine period.
Form:
Cheslea- DWDLW
Manchester United- DWWLL
Predicted XI:
Chelsea: Willy Caballero, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial
(With Agency Inputs)
