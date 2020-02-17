Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

The battle between London and Manchester clubs have always been a thing of utmost beauty with the purest form of football taking place between the clubs from the two cities. The Chelsea - Manchester United match-up is no stranger to drama and action. This season, both the clubs are involved in a battle to finish in the top four with Chelsea fourth place and Manchester United at the ninth place.

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

The match will take place on February 18, 2020.

Where will the match take place?

The match will take place at the Stamford Bridge.

When does the match begin?

The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be streaming live on Hotstar.