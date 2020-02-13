Bad luck: Odion Ighalo banned from Man Utd's Carrington training base over coronavirus fears

Meanwhile, the gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad will return from the Marbella base and Ighalo will a part of training for the first time before the Red Devils take a trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday, February 18.

A personalised training programme is being devised by the United staff for the 30-year-old striker who has not played a competitive game since December 6. The programme might ensure Ighalo's debut at Stamford Bridge.

"He is going to travel with us," said Solskjaer. "We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

"We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us."

Manchester United are currently 8th in the league table with 35 points and a six-point difference is keeping them away from the top 4 finish, whereas The Blues stand fourth in the table with 41 points.