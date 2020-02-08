Manchester United file complaint against The Sun after attack on club's vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home

Following the incident in which the house of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked, club believes The Sun newspaper had a notice in advance of the same.
On January 28, a group of people wearing balaclavas launched flares at Woodward's home and vandalised the front gates, intercom unit and house sign with graffiti and red spray paint. A video was also posted on social media in which the caption read: "Ed Woodward's gonna die."
The incident was widely reported and United now claims that the Sun had already placed a journalist and photographer to record the attack.
In a statement issued by the club, they said, "Manchester United has made a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) regarding the Sun newspaper and its coverage of the attack on the house of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
"The complaint relates to the story ‘Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes as anti-board protests continue to escalate’ carried online and on the back page of the print edition dated 29 January 2020.
"The club believes that the Sun had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present. Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage; his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators. We believe this was a clear breach of both the Ipso editors’ code and journalistic ethics.
"The decision to make a formal complaint to Ipso was not taken lightly. We will await its ruling with keen interest as an important test of the self-regulatory system for newspapers and its ability to uphold ethical standards in the press."
However, a spokesperson for The Sun, in response to United's claim said, "We have been made aware this evening of a complaint to IPSO by Manchester United. The Sun condemns fully the attack on Mr Woodward’s home and is happy to cooperate fully with any police inquiry.
"However The Sun, like all newspapers, vigorously defends its right to report. Following a tip-off that there was to be a protest a Sun reporter attended. The Sun accurately reported the events that unfolded.
"At no time was our reporter made aware of what was to take place nor incited it or encouraged any criminal activity. The article made it clear that the behaviour was criminal and unacceptable. The Sun supports wholeheartedly the Editors’ Code Of Conduct and will defend the complaint to IPSO."
During Manchester United's match against Tranmere in the FA Cup, fans were heard chanting: "Gonna die, gonna die, Ed Woodward's gonna die. How we kill him, I don't know. Chop him up from head to toe. All I know is Woodward's gonna die." Woodward has been at the recieving end of criticism from supporters as the club struggled to compete since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
United is currently at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 34 points from 24 matches.
