Manchester United file complaint against The Sun after attack on club's vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home

"The club believes that the Sun had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present. Not only did the journalist fail to discharge the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage; his presence both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators. We believe this was a clear breach of both the Ipso editors’ code and journalistic ethics.

"The decision to make a formal complaint to Ipso was not taken lightly. We will await its ruling with keen interest as an important test of the self-regulatory system for newspapers and its ability to uphold ethical standards in the press."

However, a spokesperson for The Sun, in response to United's claim said, "We have been made aware this evening of a complaint to IPSO by Manchester United. The Sun condemns fully the attack on Mr Woodward’s home and is happy to cooperate fully with any police inquiry.

"However The Sun, like all newspapers, vigorously defends its right to report. Following a tip-off that there was to be a protest a Sun reporter attended. The Sun accurately reported the events that unfolded.

"At no time was our reporter made aware of what was to take place nor incited it or encouraged any criminal activity. The article made it clear that the behaviour was criminal and unacceptable. The Sun supports wholeheartedly the Editors’ Code Of Conduct and will defend the complaint to IPSO."

During Manchester United's match against Tranmere in the FA Cup, fans were heard chanting: "Gonna die, gonna die, Ed Woodward's gonna die. How we kill him, I don't know. Chop him up from head to toe. All I know is Woodward's gonna die." Woodward has been at the recieving end of criticism from supporters as the club struggled to compete since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

United is currently at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 34 points from 24 matches.