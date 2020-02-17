‘The Hero of Munich’ is no more: Manchester United legend Harry Gregg dies at 87

His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation. The foundation in a statement said, “It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE. Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.”

“The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks. To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family. Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days. We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time. Never to be forgotten!” the statement further added.

Harry Greg had signed for the Manchester club in 1957 for GBP 23,000. This made him the most expensive goalkeeper of that time.