Why was Manchester United’s ill-fated team called Busby Babes?

6 February 1958 will always be remembered as a black day in the footballing world. It was this day that a young Manchester United team went through the darkest stage of their life. Eight players from the famed Busby Babes perished in a horrific crash at the Munich-Riem Airport, Germany. The tragedy came to be known as the ‘Munich air disaster’.

The team was returning from their European Cup match against Red Star Belgrade. They had defeated their opponents and progressed to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, the journey of seven players was never meant to be finished as the flight crashed on its third attempt to take off from the runway. 20 people of the onboard 44 died at the scene.

At the time, the Manchester United players were called the ‘Busby Babes’. The young and gifted group of players went on to win two league championships in two years under the management of legendary Sir Matt Busby. What made this achievement even more impressive is that the average of the team was between 21 and 22.

The term ‘Busby Babes’ was coined by Tom Jackson, a journalist for Manchester Evening News because none of the players were bought by the club as they all were products of the famed Manchester United academy under Busby.