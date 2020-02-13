Ajax's Hakim Ziyech completes Chelsea move in 40m-euro deal

Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea from Dutch champions Ajax this summer in a 40 million-euro ($43.4 million) deal, the two clubs confirmed Thursday.

The announcement ends days of speculation over the future of the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, a Moroccan international.

"Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam," the Eredivisie champions said in a statement.