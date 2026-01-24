After Bangladesh, Pakistan To Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026? PCB Awaits Government Decision, Says Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan have offered to host Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches should Sri Lankan venues be unavailable. |

Pakistan have now cast doubt in their participation at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. PCB have long mainted a supportive stance to BCB in their issue of a venue swap. Pakistan themselves have all their games in Sri Lanka but could yet withdraw to show solidarity with the Bangladesh.

"What ICC has done to Bangladesh is unfair. We stand by them. We are waiting for our prime minister to return and if the Pakistan government decides we will also pull out of the t20 World Cup. Let ICC then look for a 22nd team," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said while responding to a question related to what would be Pakistan's stance on ICC decision regarding Bangladesh.

Chairman Jay Shah was at the ICC headquarters in Dubai when a final decision on the participating teams in the tournament were decided. Bangladesh have stayed firm on their decision to not travel to India and ICC have now brushed them aside with Scotland making the tournament instead.

In the ICC vote, only Pakistan voted in favour of Bangladesh as the members decided to knock Bangladesh out by a whopping 14-2 margin. Naqvi stressed that given India and Pakistan came to a neutral venue arrangement, the same could have been done for Bangladesh as well.

"The thing is that Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. And our stance is that if you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh," he said.

Should Pakistan bow out, it would be a major blow to ICC. The Men in Green are grouped alongside India, with the IND vs PAK games being a major money churner for the world body.