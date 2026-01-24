 ICC Ropes In Scotland As Bangladesh's Replacement For T20 World Cup 2026
The International Cricket Council on Saturday have officially confirmed Scotland's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Scotland did not qualify for the event but have been roped in as replacement after Bangladesh refused to travel to India. ICC rejected BCB's request for a change in venue, leading to an Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Politics casts a shadow over cricket as India–Bangladesh tensions spill into World Cup hosting concerns | X | ANI

The International Cricket Council on Saturday have officially confirmed Scotland's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Chairman Jay Shah was at the ICC headquarters in Dubai when a final decision on the participating teams in the tournament were decided. Bangladesh have stayed firm on their decision to not travel to India and ICC have now brushed them aside with Scotland making the tournament instead.

"An e-mail was sent last evening to Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24 hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

ICC had kept Cricket Scotland on standby as the Bangladesh saga unraveled. BCB wrote to ICC multiple times, seeking a venue change citing 'security risk'. ICC dismissed those claims following their individual assessment. Further, a late change in schedule was too much of a logistical nightmare for the world body.

Scotland will thus play their four group league games against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by a game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

article-image

A desperate Bangladesh Cricket Board had written to the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) of ICC requesting it to overturn the governing body's decision to hold the national men's team's T20 World Cup games in India but its appeal won't be heard as it is outside the remit of the sub-committee.

It would mark the end of a long running saga. BCB of course can still debate the decision and take the matter to the CAS should they wish to pursue it further.

