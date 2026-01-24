 ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Revised Schedule As Scotland Replaces Bangladesh In Group C
ICC on Saturday confirmed that Scotland will feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Scotland replace Bangladesh, who refused to travel to India citing security risks. As a result, a revised ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule is out now, with Scotland directly swapping Bangladesh for all their fixtures.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

ICC on Saturday confirmed that Scotland will feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Ranked No.14 in the ICC rankings, the European nation were roped in after Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament citing security reasons. Despite dialogues for three weeks between ICC and BCB, no solution was reached with Bangladesh adamant on not travelling to India.

Scotland's arrival sees a a minor changes to the existing schedule. The European nation will play the games Bangladesh were expected to play. Scotland will kick off their campaign against Italy on February 9 in Kolkata, with games against England, West Indies and Nepal.

More to follow..

