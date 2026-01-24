ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh

Scotland have officially replaced Bangladesh at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The European nation have been extended an invitation to participate in the tournament and will take their place in Group C alongside West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal.

Scotland are regular participants in the T20 World Cup but failed to qualify for the 2026 edition. It is their track record and World ranking that swayed them into contention as a replacement team.

Scotland were part of the inaugral two T20 World Cup campaigns, held in South Africa and England. They failed to win either of their games in both those tournaments, finishing last in 2009. Scotland did not qualify for 3 straight World Cups - 2010, 2012 and 2014 before making it to the group stage in 2016.

They registered their first win in T20 World Cups with a win over Hong Kong, but did not qualify for the next round after losses to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

In 2021, Scotland made it to the Super 12 stages. They defeated Bangladesh and Oman but proceeded to lose all 5 of their Super 12 matches to crash out. In Australia in 2022, Scotland defeated two-time champions West Indies but losses to Ireland and Zimbabwe saw them knocked out.

In 2024, Scotland missed out due to net run rate, with wins over Oman and Namibia despite finishing on same points as England. ICC have rewarded their consistent performances and allowed them a berth in the main tournament.