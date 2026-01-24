 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh

Scotland have been roped in as a replacement for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India next month. The European associate side replaces Bangladesh for the event after the Asian country refused to travel following the rejection of their request for a change of venue. Scotland, who are World No.14 in the ICC Rankings, featured in the previous edition in 2024.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Scotland have officially replaced Bangladesh at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The European nation have been extended an invitation to participate in the tournament and will take their place in Group C alongside West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal.

Scotland are regular participants in the T20 World Cup but failed to qualify for the 2026 edition. It is their track record and World ranking that swayed them into contention as a replacement team.

Scotland were part of the inaugral two T20 World Cup campaigns, held in South Africa and England. They failed to win either of their games in both those tournaments, finishing last in 2009. Scotland did not qualify for 3 straight World Cups - 2010, 2012 and 2014 before making it to the group stage in 2016.

They registered their first win in T20 World Cups with a win over Hong Kong, but did not qualify for the next round after losses to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Gomzy AKA Gautam Virani Returns To Smriti Irani's Show As Ranvijay's Lawyer- Watch Promo
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Former Company Bank Account Manager Who Stole ₹8.69 Crore Arrested
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Former Company Bank Account Manager Who Stole ₹8.69 Crore Arrested
Maharashtra Crime: Beed Police Arrest 28-Year-Old History-Sheeter Booked Under MCOCA After Year-Long Manhunt
Maharashtra Crime: Beed Police Arrest 28-Year-Old History-Sheeter Booked Under MCOCA After Year-Long Manhunt
Scotland's rec

Scotland's rec |

Read Also
ICC Ropes In Scotland As Bangladesh's Replacement For T20 World Cup 2026
article-image

In 2021, Scotland made it to the Super 12 stages. They defeated Bangladesh and Oman but proceeded to lose all 5 of their Super 12 matches to crash out. In Australia in 2022, Scotland defeated two-time champions West Indies but losses to Ireland and Zimbabwe saw them knocked out.

In 2024, Scotland missed out due to net run rate, with wins over Oman and Namibia despite finishing on same points as England. ICC have rewarded their consistent performances and allowed them a berth in the main tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland's Record In T20 WC As ICC Officially Replaces Bangladesh
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian...
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian...
ICC Ropes In Scotland As Bangladesh's Replacement For T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Ropes In Scotland As Bangladesh's Replacement For T20 World Cup 2026
'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback...
'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback...
'She's An Attention-Seeking Woman': Netizens Slam Naomi Osaka After Australian Open Withdrawal,...
'She's An Attention-Seeking Woman': Netizens Slam Naomi Osaka After Australian Open Withdrawal,...