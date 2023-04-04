 Checkmate! Om Hemdev, the Rising Star of Chess, Sets Sights on the Top
Om Hemdev, a talented chess player from the American School of Bombay (ASB), has been making headlines in the world of chess due to his exceptional skills and strategic moves.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
He discovered his passion for chess at a young age and has since devoted himself to the game, dedicating countless hours to studying various strategies and tactics under the guidance of his coach, Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA. As a result of his hard work and dedication, Om has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the most promising chess players in India.

What distinguishes Om from other players is his unique approach to the game. He possesses an incredible ability to think on his feet and adapt to any situation, making him a formidable opponent on the chessboard. His analytical skills and intuitive understanding of the game have earned him respect and admiration from fellow players.

Om's mother, Resham Chhabria, is overjoyed with her son's achievements and attributes his success to his passion for the game, as well as his coach's efforts in grooming him into a professional chess player. Om's recent accomplishments have been nothing short of impressive.

He defeated two international-rated chess players en route to becoming an internationally rated player in back-to-back tournaments in Dubai and Zurich. He has become a role model for young chess players in Mumbai, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and work hard to achieve their goals.

As he prepares for the strongest UK and USA chess championships, Om Hemdev will undoubtedly continue to leave his mark on the world of chess and bring more recognition to Mumbai's rich chess culture.

