'Cheap Stunts From BCCI': Pakistan Fans Complain Over Size Of Flag In ICC World Cup 2023 Anthem

Pakistan cricket fans are not happy with the ICC World Cup 2023 anthem over the size of the nation's flag shown in the song.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official CWC23 anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' featuring Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma on Wednesday.

The song has been composed by Pritam, who takes fans on the One Day Express on a journey through the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.

A blend of traditional Indian instruments with an international flavour thrown in, the tune aims to the capture the emotions of the cricket community across the world, with a matching music video that aims to unite nations and fans across cultures.

World Cup anthem receives negative reviews

But the song hasn't received a positive response from the cricketing fraternity with Pakistan fans even complaining about the small size of the flag shown in the music video.

A Pakistan fan is seen holding a tiny flag while the others are holding massive ones in the video.

"Yeh Pakistan ka flag asal mein itna chota kyun rakha hay World Cup anthem mein? Couldn't they find a bigger flag ya flag of the size of other countries? Har dafa koi na koi cheez kardete hain jis se dil kharab hota hay, pata nai kya jata hay equality mein," popular Pak fan Farid Khan tweeted.

"Cheap stunts from BCCI. Don’t worry. In Sha Allah, the Pakistan flag will Fly High in India on 19th November," another fan posted on X.

Yeh Pakistan ka flag asal mein itna chota kyun rakha hay World Cup anthem mein? Couldn't they find a bigger flag ya flag of the size of other countries? Har dafa koi na koi cheez kardete hain jis se dil kharab hota hay, pata nai kya jata hay equality mein. Ajeeb 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/hjVRHmvDI1 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 20, 2023

Cheap stunts from BCCI. Don’t worry. In Sha Allah, the Pakistan flag will Fly High in India on 19th November🇵🇰♥️.#WorldCup2023 #WorldCupAnthem #WC2023 pic.twitter.com/8rM27JjAw8 — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) September 20, 2023

The BC in BCCI stands for 🙂? You guys knows very well...The Cheap stunt done by BCCI in world cup anthem 🙂...don't worry,Pakistan flag 🇵🇰will fly all over the stadium in Ahmedabad Inshallah..#BabarAzam𓃵 #anshaafridi #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/55MSBIho36 — ZAINI×BABAR👑 (@KhaliqZanib2) September 20, 2023

Yeh Pakistan ka flag asal mein itna chota kyun rakha hay World Cup anthem mein? Couldn't they find a bigger flag ya flag of the size of other countries? Har dafa koi na koi cheez kardete hain jis se dil kharab hota hay, pata nai kya jata hay equality mein. Ajeeb 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/yeSj5qNn5I — Sher Ali (@SahabShero) September 20, 2023

Look at the size of Pakistan flag in ICC World Cup official Anthem don't know why India hate Pakistan this much.



Do compare Pak flag with other countries #WorldCup2023 #WorldCupAnthem #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Ykk2bJs2y8 — Sultan Khan (@MainHoonSultan7) September 21, 2023

'Dil Jashn Bole’ is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, Wynk, Amazon Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can soon enjoy listening to the Anthem on radio stations Big FM and Red FM.