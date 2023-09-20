'De Ghuma Ke Hi Laga Dete Wapas': Fans Unhappy With 2023 World Cup Theme Song

Fans haven't been impressed with the 2023 World Cup theme song. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally releasing the theme song of the 2023 World Cup, fans haven't been as impressed, comparing the same with the themes of the earlier editions. A certain section of fans have also cited the presence of too many influencers in the track and that it has no sporting feel.

With Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh spearheading the song 'Dil Jashn Bole', composed by Pritam, the song has influencers like Dhanashree Varma, Gaurav Taneja, Scout, and BeYouNick. With Ranveer Singh dancing inside a train, Pritam could be spotted on the top of it singing the track.

However, fans have compared the same to the 2011 World Cup theme song, sung by the legendary Shankar Mahadevan, citing the nostalgia they feel by listening to it. Some handful of fans also deemed the track as a promotional video for the influencers instead of giving the fans a sporting feel.

Here's how fans have reacted to the theme song of the 2023 World Cup:

No WC anthem can even come close to this 2011 WC anthem De Ghuma Ke ❤ pic.twitter.com/xjWIZh9e41 — Kannan (@MSK_Offcl) September 20, 2023

Dil Jashn Bole is a disappointing start for host India in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Official Anthem is an item song.



Ranveer Singh 👎👎



No way close to 2011 Anthem Song - DE GHUMA KE by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.#WorldCup2023 #RanveerSingh #DilJashnBole pic.twitter.com/MH4kPFHxlq — Aayush Kumar (@IndiAayush88) September 20, 2023

More like a typical Bollywood song than a sports anthem. Boring lyrics followed by lack of festival and cultural elements. The relevance is missing.



De Ghuma ke was popular because the lyrics were inspired from street cricket , whom South Asians were able to associate with. https://t.co/6so8AFmJLI — Areeba (@arieba_chaudry) September 20, 2023

I was expecting De Ghuma ke Type Song, Such a waste Song produced for a big event like the World Cup.🤦‍♂️😭#WorldCup2023 #WorldCupAnthem #WC23 pic.twitter.com/TuQYUA3i30 — Rabnawaz Bhatti (@Heartha10197292) September 20, 2023

Where are we heading?



The kid in me grew up watching De Ghuma ke



and after years we are rewarded with this? this? this?😵‍💫



is there a word beyond disappointment?!🫥#CWC23 #Anthem #DilJashanDa #Deghumake pic.twitter.com/Le93uMcB3R — devaaammm (@abeeeyaarrr) September 20, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 Anthem



This looks like a personal promotion for influencers. No footage from previous World Cups. No sports or competitive feels. More like a Dance India Dance promo.pic.twitter.com/nsIiqWivvu — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 20, 2023

India to open their campaign against Australia in Chennai:

The ICC took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the track. England and New Zealand will get the tournament underway on October 5th at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides played a heart-stopping final at Lord's four years ago, leading to England becoming the world champions by the 'barest of margins'.

India, meanwhile, will get their campaign underway on October 8th against five-time champions Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue will draw confidence from their Asia Cup 2023 victory and will continue their preparations with the three-game ODI series against Australia, starting on September 22nd in Mohali.

