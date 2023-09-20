 'De Ghuma Ke Hi Laga Dete Wapas': Fans Unhappy With 2023 World Cup Theme Song
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'De Ghuma Ke Hi Laga Dete Wapas': Fans Unhappy With 2023 World Cup Theme Song

'De Ghuma Ke Hi Laga Dete Wapas': Fans Unhappy With 2023 World Cup Theme Song

Fans haven't been impressed with the 2023 World Cup theme song and feel 'De Ghuma ke' composed by Shankar Mahadevan was far better.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Fans haven't been impressed with the 2023 World Cup theme song. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally releasing the theme song of the 2023 World Cup, fans haven't been as impressed, comparing the same with the themes of the earlier editions. A certain section of fans have also cited the presence of too many influencers in the track and that it has no sporting feel.

Read Also
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Official Theme Song 'Dil Jashn Bole' Unveiled Featuring Ranveer Singh...
article-image

With Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh spearheading the song 'Dil Jashn Bole', composed by Pritam, the song has influencers like Dhanashree Varma, Gaurav Taneja, Scout, and BeYouNick. With Ranveer Singh dancing inside a train, Pritam could be spotted on the top of it singing the track.

However, fans have compared the same to the 2011 World Cup theme song, sung by the legendary Shankar Mahadevan, citing the nostalgia they feel by listening to it. Some handful of fans also deemed the track as a promotional video for the influencers instead of giving the fans a sporting feel.

Here's how fans have reacted to the theme song of the 2023 World Cup:

Read Also
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI Presents Golden Ticket To 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth
article-image

India to open their campaign against Australia in Chennai:

The ICC took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the track. England and New Zealand will get the tournament underway on October 5th at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides played a heart-stopping final at Lord's four years ago, leading to England becoming the world champions by the 'barest of margins'.

India, meanwhile, will get their campaign underway on October 8th against five-time champions Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue will draw confidence from their Asia Cup 2023 victory and will continue their preparations with the three-game ODI series against Australia, starting on September 22nd in Mohali.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ya To Kisi Se Ladai Hui Hai Ya Phir...': Harbhajan Singh's Explosive Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's...

'Ya To Kisi Se Ladai Hui Hai Ya Phir...': Harbhajan Singh's Explosive Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's...

Varanasi Cricket Stadium To Be Based On Lord Shiva Theme, PM Modi To Lay Foundation On September 23

Varanasi Cricket Stadium To Be Based On Lord Shiva Theme, PM Modi To Lay Foundation On September 23

Mohammed Siraj Surges To No. 1 in ICC ODI Bowlers' Rankings

Mohammed Siraj Surges To No. 1 in ICC ODI Bowlers' Rankings

'It Is A Great Move': Former India Captain Mithali Raj, Mary Kom Hail PM Modi On Women's Reservation...

'It Is A Great Move': Former India Captain Mithali Raj, Mary Kom Hail PM Modi On Women's Reservation...

'2023 Marks The Beginning': Adidas Unveils Team India's World Cup Jersey (WATCH)

'2023 Marks The Beginning': Adidas Unveils Team India's World Cup Jersey (WATCH)