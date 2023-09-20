'De Ghuma Ke Hi Laga Dete Wapas': Fans Unhappy With 2023 World Cup Theme Song

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally releasing the theme song of the 2023 World Cup, fans haven't been as impressed, comparing the same with the themes of the earlier editions. A certain section of fans have also cited the presence of too many influencers in the track and that it has no sporting feel.
With Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh spearheading the song 'Dil Jashn Bole', composed by Pritam, the song has influencers like Dhanashree Varma, Gaurav Taneja, Scout, and BeYouNick. With Ranveer Singh dancing inside a train, Pritam could be spotted on the top of it singing the track.
However, fans have compared the same to the 2011 World Cup theme song, sung by the legendary Shankar Mahadevan, citing the nostalgia they feel by listening to it. Some handful of fans also deemed the track as a promotional video for the influencers instead of giving the fans a sporting feel.
Here's how fans have reacted to the theme song of the 2023 World Cup:
India to open their campaign against Australia in Chennai:
The ICC took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the track. England and New Zealand will get the tournament underway on October 5th at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides played a heart-stopping final at Lord's four years ago, leading to England becoming the world champions by the 'barest of margins'.
India, meanwhile, will get their campaign underway on October 8th against five-time champions Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue will draw confidence from their Asia Cup 2023 victory and will continue their preparations with the three-game ODI series against Australia, starting on September 22nd in Mohali.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)