Charity Golf Tournament held in Mumbai to build energy-efficient homes for the marginalised

Habitat for Humanity India, a housing non-profit organisation, organised the 4th edition of its charity golf tournament at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai. The proceeds from the charity golf tournament will be used to build energy-efficient homes in Maharashtra.

Corporate executives and prominent business personalities participated in this charity golf tournament. Names like Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman – Marico; Tarun Rai, Executive Director Strategic Initiatives, APAC - Wunderman Thompson; Dev Bhattacharya, Group Executive President - Aditya Birla Group; Harjit Singh Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer - Tata Teleservices; Akshay Kilachand, Kilachand Group; Ajith Sundaresh, Finance Lead for Global Delivery and Chief Financial Officer for India and Philippines, Wells Fargo; Sudhir Jain, Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer - Bank of America and Nikhil Srivastava, Partner and Managing Director, Head of India Private Equity at PAG participated in the Charity Golf Tournament.

The participants of the Charity Golf Tournament were joined by renowned industry leaders from India Inc. for a gala dinner and award ceremony later in the evening at the club.

Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India said, “Energy-efficient homes are the key to mitigate the impact of climate change. Through the fourth edition of the Charity Golf Tournament, we aim to build awareness and mobilise resources for the building energy-efficient housing for families from the low income group.”

“Those of us who have always lived in adequate housing may not have seen firsthand the struggles that many people endure every day just to survive without the protection of a house. I feel privileged to be part of this cause. Energy-efficient homes will definitely help people in need of decent shelter build strength, stability and self-reliance,” said Ajit Agarkar, Former Indian Cricketer.

