Chandigarh’s Jannia Singh, State’s Advait clinch under-19 titles

Mumbai: True to her billing, holders and top seed, Jannia Singh of Chandigarh fought valiantly before over coming mid game hiccup to notch up the girls' under-19 title 11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8. At the Otters club court here on Saturday, Jannia won a five-game thriller against Amita Gondi of Telangana, making it one of the grand finale in this contest which is co-sponsored by Mahindra Rise.

In the corresponding boy's section, Adivait Adik of Maharashtra had a roller coaster ride against Diwakar Singh of Uttar Pradesh in straight games 11-5, 12-10, 12-10 to lay his hands on the trophy. Things were on the track for Jannia as began her quest to retain the title in a telling fashion taking a 2-0 lead. But the player from Telangana, Amita Gondi surprised the ranked player taking the two games to level the scoreline 2-2. Amita did not give up in the decider, as the players were on even terms until Jannia came up with three crucial points and the match to take home the title.

It was a contrast in the boys section as Adivait Adik showed the sheer character of a class player. Advait started strong against the fifth seed and took the first game 11-5. This set the benchmark for the state lad as exhibited some good drop shots.

Results

Girls (U-19): Jannia Singh (1) bt Amita Gondi (3/4) 11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8; Women: (SFs): Urwashi Joshi (1) bt Sanika Choudhari (3/4) 11-4 11-6 11-4; Aparajitha Balamurukan bt Sachika Balvani (2) 11-9 11-7 8-11 11-9 Boy's (U-19): Advait Adik (9/16) bt Diwakar Singh (5/8) 11-5, 12-10, 12-10 Men (SFs): Abhishek Pradhan (1) bt Neel Joshi (9/16) 11-9 11-4 11-1; Rahul Baitha (5/8) bt Vikas Mehra 16-14 9-11 13-11 11-9;

- FPJ Sports Desk