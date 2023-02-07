Champs CCI to meet Sponsors XI in opener

Mumbai: Defending champions Cricket Club of India (CCI) are keen to retain the title, but will have to overcome a first round test as they launch their campaign in the opening match against Sponsors XI (Nirlon Ltd) in the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2022-2023, which is scheduled to commence at the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Tuesday.

The tournament which will feature eight teams is being sponsored by Nirlon Ltd., and will be conducted under the auspices of Mumbai Cricket Association and the matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of MCA. All the initial round of matches, the semi-final and finals will be played under floodlights.

Besides CCI and Sponsors XI, the other participating teams are P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, MCA Colts the runners-up of the last edition, and hosts Bombay Gymkhana.

In other first round matches, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana will clash with Mumbai Police Gymkhana on Wednesday, and the next day former champions Parsee Gymkhana will meet hosts Bombay Gymkhana. Last year’s runners-up MIG Colts and Islam Gymkhana will cross swords in the concluding first round match on Friday.

Both the semi-finals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, while the finals are slated to be played on Sunday.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)