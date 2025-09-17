 Champions League 2025: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Headbutts Marseille Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Receives Red Card; Video
Champions League 2025: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Headbutts Marseille Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Receives Red Card; Video

Carvajal and Rulli were exchanging words in the area before a corner kick for Madrid when the defender moved closer to the goalkeeper and struck his face with his head.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Image: X

Real Madrid started their Champions League Campaign with a 2-1 win over a French club Olympique Marseille, on Wednesday, September 17. However, the major talking point of the match was the red card received by the veteran Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal.

Dani Carvajal loses temper

The incident happened in the 72nd minute of the match when the scores were tied at 1-1. Carvajal and Rulli were exchanging words in the area before a corner kick for Madrid when the defender moved closer to the goalkeeper and struck his face with his head.

While the referee failed to see Carvajal's action, Marseille players immediately complained. Video review eventually notified the referee, who then gave him the marching orders

Kylian Mbappe wins the match for Madrid

Real Madrid won their 200th Champions League match with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace against Olympique Marseille. It was Marseille who drew first blood in the 22nd minute, however, when Timothy Weah capitalised on a costly mistake by Arda Guler.

The Turkish midfielder was dispossessed by Mason Greenwood in midfield, allowing the former Manchester United forward to thread a pass through to Weah who raced clear of the Madrid defence before smashing an unstoppable shot past Thibaut Courtois.

The visitors’ lead lasted only six minutes, however, as Geoffrey Kondogbia clumsily tripped Rodrygo inside the penalty area and Mbappe equalised for the 15-time European champions.

Mbappe had the final word in the 81st minute, however, after Vinicius Junior, on as a substitute, made a great run and the ball deflected off Facundo Medina’s boot and struck the defender’s outstretched arm.

