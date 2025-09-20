SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Bangladesh Win Toss & Litton Das Opts To Bowl First In Dubai, Sri Lanka Unchanged

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. | (Image Credits: X)

Updates:

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss at the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the first Super 4 match against Sri Lanka and has opted to bowl first, citing how teams chasing have mostly won at the venue. Bangladesh announced two changes to their side, while Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

With teams sealing their spots in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin the much-anticipated round on September 20, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka had beaten the Tigers earlier in the tournament fairly convincingly and will be confident of repeating the same result.

Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after chasing a stiff score of 170 against as strong bowling attack of Afghanistan on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Lankans had beaten Bangladesh at the same venue not too long ago by chasing down 140 at the same venue with six wickets to spare. With Dunith Wellalage making himself available despite a family tragedy, the Island nation will back themselves to defeat the Tigers and rally in their campaign.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Bangladesh qualified after Sri Lanka eliminated Afghanistan from the competition during their final group game on Thursday. Bangladesh's most recent game saw them edge Afghanistan out by eight runs, successfully defending 154. Although Bangladesh got soundly beaten by Sri Lanka in Asia Cup this year, they can take confidence from the preceding T20I series victory.