Central YMCA bouce back to down Hoopstars

Mumbai: Central YMCA fought back to defeat Hoopstars 57-52 in a well contested men’s league match of the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organised NBA Invitational Basketball tournament and played under floodlights at the NBA basketball courts, late Monday night.

The tournament is supported by Nirban Infrastructure, Tridhaatu Reallty, Khandwani Group and Lokhandwala Developers.

The Central YMCA team started slowly and trailed 25-30 at the interval. But, they showed a marked improvement on resumption and scored 32 points during this period to emerge victors.

For the winning Central YMCA side, Prash V M contributed 13 points while Yohan Louis and Avinash Rajawade both chipped in with 11 points each. For Hoopstars the top scorer was Kamlesh S. 21 points and Sohan G. 16 points.

In a women’s match, St Anthony’s easily defeated Indian Gymkhana 45-21 after leading 26-8 at the end of the first half. Vaidya V. 18 points and Suzanne Pinto 11 points were the leading scorers for St. Anthony while Simran Waghle and Rachel Netto scored seven and six points respectively.

