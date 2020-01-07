Harris Shield: Al Barkaat fight back patiently

Mumbai: Patience prevailed over exasperation on the second day of the Harris Shield inter-school final.

In the 60 overs faced (360 balls) by Al Barkaat MMI English School, only 130 runs were scored which was evident, that it was patience the best medicine.

At the Cricket Club of India, here on Tuesday, Al Barkaat MMI English School who restricted Don Bosco to 289 in their first essay, were sitting pretty at 130 for two.

It was opener Tushar Singh patience knock led their fight back going strong on 44 with just five hits to the fence and most importantly these runs cam off 209 deliveries.

"That is the way I want them to go, as it is the first innings lead which plays an important in this level of the game," said Nafees Khan, the Al Barkaat coach while talking to FPJ after the match.

"Tushar is playing the anchors role and I want him to carry on the same manner tomorrow," added Khan.

Among the Don Bosco's attack, it was Chris Ravindra D'Britto who stood tall. In this 11-over spell which had six maidens over, he just went for just 14 runs and also picked up a wicket, an important one of Prem A Naik who opened the innings with Tushar Singh.

Scoreboard

Don Bosco, Matunga: 289

Al Barkaat MMI English School: (Tushar Singh batting 44, Prem A Naik lbw Chris Ravindra D'Britto 38, Hussain Shaikh c Soham Deepak Nalawde b Zaid Patankar 24, Nutan Narendra Goel battiing 13)

Extras: (n-3, wd-7, b-1, lb-0) 11

Total: 130-2 (60.0 ov)

FoW: 1 - 68, 2-102

Bowling: Aayush Sachin Sawant 11-2-22-0, HK Mendon 15-7-25-0, Zaid Patankar 15-3-38-1, Chris Ravindra D'Britto 11-6-14-1, Saumil Mhatre 7-0-29-0, Sahil Jadhav 1-0-1-0