Caty McNally opens up on Federer, Coco Gauff

The tennis stars have lately been on social media talking to their fans, and 18-year-old Caty McNally has been among the newest to join the trend.

Hosted by her compatriot Lindsay Davenport, a three-time Grand Slam winner, McNally recalled her meeting with Tennis great Roger Federer.

She said: "I got to meet Roger a couple of times.

“One time we talked for like 10 minutes. That was really cool. We talked about Cincinnati and just some of the places around Cincinnati that he’s been to, so he was really chill. It just felt weird, like, just when you see someone like that and they have that many accomplishments, you know he just like any other guy.”

When Davenport asked McNally how it’s been coming up in the pros with doubles partner and best friend Coco Gauff, she said: “Me and Coco obviously have a really good friendship off the court, which I think just allows us to play so well on the court.

"We’re just having so much fun and I think that’s what kind of the fans and everyone see.”