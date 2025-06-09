Carlos Alcaraz’s Joy Turns To Sorrow As Spain Lose Nations League Final After His French Open Triumph; Video

Image: Roland Garros/UEFA Euro/X

Carlos Alcaraz experienced the full spectrum of human emotion over a dramatic weekend that began with his career-defining victory at Roland Garros and ended in heartbreak as Spain lost the UEFA Nations League final in a penalty shootout. What should have been a weekend of unfiltered celebration for the young tennis superstar turned bittersweet, as the joy of personal triumph was overshadowed by the pain of national disappointment.

On June 8, 2025, Alcaraz carved his name deeper into tennis history, defeating Italy’s Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set battle to win the French Open for the second time. In a match that lasted five hours and 29 minutes, the longest men’s final in Roland Garros history, Alcaraz staged a remarkable comeback after being two sets down and saving three match points. He eventually triumphed 4–6, 6–7(4), 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(10–2), securing his fifth Grand Slam title at just 22 years of age.

Alcaraz, a devoted football fan and proud Spaniard, shifted his attention from Paris to Munich, where Spain was taking on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final at the Allianz Arena. Hopes were high for a perfect ending to his unforgettable weekend. However, the drama that unfolded on the football pitch matched, if not exceeded, the tension of his match in Paris, only this time, the outcome wasn’t in his favor.

