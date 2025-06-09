'He Is Only 17 Years Old': Cristiano Ronaldo Defends Lamine Yamal After UEFA Nations League Final

Image: Fabrizio Romano/X

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again demonstrated his maturity and sportsmanship, this time by publicly defending Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal after Portugal’s dramatic victory in the UEFA Nations League final. The match, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, saw Portugal clinch the title in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 2–2 draw. While Ronaldo continued to make history at 40, scoring his 138th international goal, the focus after the game turned to a gesture of respect rather than rivalry.

Despite the high-pressure environment and the symbolic nature of the final, which many framed as a clash between generations, Ronaldo shifted the narrative in a post-match interview. He praised Lamine Yamal for his immense talent and urged the media and fans to refrain from placing unnecessary pressure on the young forward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He's going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual. He's only 17 years old. I repeat, he's a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He's a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that's what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times," said Ronaldo. It was a thoughtful stance that spoke to Ronaldo’s desire to see the sport evolve responsibly, with its youngest stars protected from the pitfalls of fame too soon.

Lamine Yamal's performance in the UEFA Nations League final

Lamine Yamal, for his part, had looked forward to this final with great anticipation, calling it a chance to prove himself on the international stage. Though he had only fleeting moments during the final, the experience marked another step in what has already been a remarkable journey. Still just a teenager, Yamal has earned accolades across Europe and played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s recent successes. Being addressed directly and respectfully by a legend like Ronaldo will surely serve as both encouragement and a reminder of the expectations he now carries.

Ronaldo’s own future remains the subject of speculation, with his contract at Al‑Nassr set to expire at the end of June. However, his passion for representing Portugal remains unchanged. He expressed deep pride in his national team achievements, calling them the most meaningful honors of his career.

This moment of sportsmanship between one of football’s greatest icons and one of its most promising newcomers transcended the final score. In a sport often driven by competition and comparison, Ronaldo’s message served as a powerful call for patience, perspective, and respect. For Lamine Yamal, it was more than just a gesture, it was a guiding light from someone who’s seen it all.