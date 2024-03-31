'Can't Really Help It': Piyush Chawla On Spectators Booing MI Skipper Hardik Pandya In IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla backed skipper Hardik Pandya's bowling changes in the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game. Chawla felt Pandya was doing what he felt was in the best interests of the team.

"At that particular time, what your captain feels, what is the best decision in favour of the team, that is what is done. That day things were different. Most of the bowlers, not just from our team, but from other teams also went for runs. The game was like that and surface was like that. So you can't really say its something to do with the bowling changes,'' Chawla stated.

"Not in our control" - Piyush Chawla on fans' hostile behaviour towards Hardik Pandya

The MI veteran also felt Pandya and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles are different and that's expected.

"Everyone has a different way. We all know Hardik. He is one of the successful captains coming from GT where he made two finals in two years. They both have a different approach so we can't really compare both of them."

He also said there is nothing much that can be done about the fans' disenchantment with Pandya being appointed the captain.

"We can't really help it because it's not in our control."

Chawla said Pandya is dealing with that in a positive way.

"Hardik is just focusing on the game and nothing else. He is not paying attention to these things. Once we get a win under our belt, things will be fine I feel,'' he added.

Chawla also stated that the Impact Player rule has ensured big totals as it gives more freedom for batsmen to play.

Trent Boult names Wankhede Stadium as one of his favourite Indian venues:

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult was eager to play against his former team at the Wankhede.

"They are a quality side. We have to focus on our job and get the two points from the encounter,'' he said.

Boult said despite the MI fans not exactly being happy with Pandya's appointment, felt the crowd will not support his team.

"Crowd: I don't think that is going to happen. It's going to be an exciting game and its one of my favourite venues in India to play cricket."