BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu advances to semis after beating Tai Tzu Ying

Basel: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu Ying by 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to reach in the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships here on Friday.

In the first game, the world number two proved to be too good for Sindhu and the latter lost opening game by 12-21. However, after going down in the first game, Sindhu gave a tough competition to Ying and overpowered Ying to register a 23-21 win.

The third game also witnessed a similar competition between both the shuttlers but Sindhu managed to win the set by 21-19 and consequently entered into the semi-finals of the tournament. Sindhu had entered in the quarterfinals after thrashing Beiwen Zhang on Thursday.