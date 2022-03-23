Burglars stole Paul Pogba's FIFA World Cup winner's medal, Manchester United & France midfielder reveals

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba says burglars stole his World Cup winner's medal when they broke into his home.

The 29-year-old spoke of his "family's worst nightmare" last week when his home was burgled during his side's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

France won the World Cup in 2018, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow with Pogba scoring France's third goal.

Speaking about what was taken, he said: "There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.

"What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

"She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked."

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:52 AM IST