Bulgarian Junior International Championships: junior shuttlers reap rich

Pazardzhik (Bulgaria): Indian junior shuttlers reaped rich dividends at the Bulgarian Junior International Championships, returning with six medals including three gold, a silver, and two bronze. Samiya Imad Faruqui defeated second seed Anastasiia Shapovalova of Russia 9-21 21-12 22-20 in the finals to win the gold medal in the women's single's category.

Mixed doubles pair of Edvin Joy and Shruti Mishra also won the gold defeating No 2 seeded British pair of Brandon Zhi Hao and Abbygael Harris 21-14 21-17.

Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Aditi Bhatt beat top seed Bengisu Ercetin and Zehra Erdfm from Turkey 21-15 18-21 21-18 in the finals.

- Press Trust India