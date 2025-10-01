 'Budha Pagal Ho Gaya Hai': Fans Troll Kapil Dev Over Having Dialogue With Pakistan Remark After Asia Cup Drama
The Indian team were left with no trophy after Mohsin Naqvi took away the silverware after Indian players refused to take the trophy from him after the match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday, October 28, to lift their 9th Asia Cup title. However a huge drama unfolded after the match after Indian team refused to accept the trophy and medals from the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council chief, Mohsin Naqvi. The PCB and ACC chief, after feeling disrespected left the venue with trophy and winners medals. Indian players celebrated quietly on the field without the official honors.

Despite the drama, legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, while speaking to India Today, shared deep emotions around the complexity of playing in such politically tense conditions. "Sometimes as a player, also you have a feeling for your country, for both the players, that side also, this side also. But again, you shown that your unhappiness to be a part of that system, what the cricket board was asked, you played."

He emphasised the conflict between personal feelings and professional duty. "But if a personal, somebody is not happy, he can say, I don't want to play against Pakistan, but when the cricket board or the country is given okay to you, go and play. Shaking hand is It's not a big thing."

He touched on the larger political context, by stating, "The Indian government has decided we don't want to let them come out again and again and try to disturb our country... The only way forward is you have a dialog. You have to talk to them again and again."

FPJ Impact: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Safety Directives After FPJ Exposes Unsafe TB X-Ray Practices In Pune
Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Govt Over Combined Police Service Examination 2024 Cancellation, Calls It A Governance Failure
Big DA Hike Ahead Of Festivals, Here's What Government Employees & Pensioners Can Expect This Diwali
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Receives Fourth F404-IN20 Fighter Jet Engine From GE Aerospace
Fans Troll Kapil Dev

Mohsin Naqvi wants Suryakumar Yadav to collect trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to India. Instead, the PCB head, who also oversees the Asian Cricket Council, has directed India captain Suryakumar Yadav to collect the trophy in person from the ACC office, reported Pakistani media channel Geo Super. The media outlet however, reported that no decision was taken on whether the trophy will be handed over to the Indian side.

