BSAM-Dadar Club starts 1st Cue Sports School

Mumbai: In a pathbreaking initiative, the Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM), in association with the Dadar Club, has launched a Cue Sports School. BSAM President, Rajan Khinvasara, in the presence of legendary cueists, including former world champions, Subhash Agrawal, Ashok Shandilya, Arun Agrawal, and Dhruv Sitwala, to name a few, inaugurated the BSAM-Dadar Club Cue Sports School at the O.B. Agrawal Billiards Hall at the Dadar Club on Saturday.

Also present at the inauguration function was Dadar Club’s Hon. Gen. Secretary, Mandar Ghosalkar, Hon. Treasurer, Bhaskar Aras, Billiards Sub-Committee members Samir Karia and Dadar Club’s seasoned player Vimal Thakar and BSAM’s Joint Hon. Secretary, Amit Sapru, Hon. Treasurer, Shekar Surve and local cues sports players, trainees and well-wishers.

The trainees can consider themselves fortunate as they will get an opportunity to train under the guidance of renowned and established Mentors/Coaches like Shubhash Agrawal, Ashok Shandilya, Devendra Joshi and Arun Agrawal.

“This is an excellent move by BSAM and Dadar Club to start the first Cue Sport School, which always was required for the betterment of the sport. This school will really help develop and cultivate a good spirit of play for the youngsters. New entrants will get an opportunity to improve their overall game which will help them to give their best, whether they are representing their clubs, cities, states or playing for the country,” observed Khinvasara.

Starting the Cue Sports School was the vision of Karia who approached Dadar Club President, Shantanu Lajmi about this venture. President Lajmi, Ghosalkar, Aras and the entire Executive Committee whole-heartedly supported the idea and gave the green signal to set-up the School. BSAM readily accepted the proposal and keeping in mind the development of the sport amongst youngsters decided to set the ball rolling to start the School.

For More Details: Amit Sapru – 9920321211; Rajwardhan Joshi – 9766108889; Sachin Mali - 9773568058

