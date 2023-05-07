 'BRING VIRAT HOME': Kevin Pietersen wants Delhi Capitals to buy King Kohli next season
Virat Kohli has played all of his 233 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a franchise which he considers as his second home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Former Delhi Capitals batter Kevin Pietersen wants his former franchise to bring Virat Kohli on board from the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Kohli is among the only few players in the IPL who has only represented one franchise since the inaugural season.

Kohli returned home to Delhi and caught up with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. A video of him touching Sharma's feet before RCB's match against Delhi Capitals was posted by the IPL.

Pietersen also watched the clip and it made him realise that Delhi-boy Kohli should be playing for his home franchise in the IPL.

He even started a poll on Twitter in which more than 50% of the people voted in favour of Kohli coming to DC.

"The wonderful footage of Virat saying hello to his childhood coach made me think…BRING VIRAT HOME!

"Delhi should make a huge transfer play and bring VIRAT back home from next season.

"Beckham, Ronaldo, Messi etc all moved in their career… Thoughts?" KP tweeted.

DC crush RCB at Kotla

Kohli's homecoming was a successfull one for him personally as he top-scored for RCB with 55 runs and became the first batter to complete 7000 runs in the IPL.

But his team did not fare so well as they failed to defend 181 and lost by 7 wickets.

DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli meets childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma in Delhi, touches his feet (Watch)
