Brijal Possa trick powers United Villagers Welfare Association

Mumbai: United Villagers Welfare Association (UVWA) produced a strong second half performance to notch up a 4-1 win against Young Guns FC in a I Division semi-final, of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The hero of United Vilagers’ victory was striker Brijal Possa who scored a fine hat-trick, while Yeona Bhandari netted the fourth goal. Dhruv Hegde scored the lone goal for the losers.

United Villagers opened the scoring with Possa finding the net in the 12th minute. But, Young Guns quickly responded by scoring the equaliser through Hedge in the 17th minute to level the scores.

Results:

First Div (semi-finals): UVWA: 4 (Brijal Possa 3, Yeona Bhandari) bt Young Guns FC: 1 (D Hedge