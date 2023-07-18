Delhi Court Grants 2-Day Interim Bail To Suspended WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The Rose Avenue Court in Delhi has granted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a two-day interim bail on a ₹25,000 bond. The disgraced former Wrestling chief,will have to appear in court on Thursday, which is when the regular bail plea will be heard.

Bhushan's lawyers have alleged that the case has turned into a media trial and have requested in-camera proceedings during the trial. His lawyers have expressed displeasure over the alleged leak of the charge sheet.

During the brief hearing, Brij Bhushan was reportedly miffed over chargesheet details being leaked to the media. He said that news sites and newspapers were reporting the chargesheet in ‘verbatim’.

The judge on July 7 summoned Singh and co accused Vinod Tomar and directed them to appear before court today.

The Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet last month under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code, 1860 against them. However, a cancellation report was filed in the POCSO case registered against Singh by a minor wrestler.

The BJP lawmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. The alleged incidents of sexual harassment are said to have occurred between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at Singh’s official residence, and also abroad, according to media reports. In the POCSO case, the minor had reportedly withdrawn her allegations against Singh.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited

