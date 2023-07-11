'Brij Bhushan Is A Gunda': DCW Head Demands Jail For WFI Chief For Misbehaving, Breaking Mic Of TV Reporter

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the disgraced former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), misbehaved with a female reporter on camera after he was questioned on the charges levelled against him by the Delhi Police in the sexual harassment case.

Brij Bhushan broke the Times Now reporter's microphone and nearly crushed her hand with his car door after he landed in Delhi on Tuesday.

The BJP MP is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation after six female wrestlers filed sexual harassment cases against Brij Bhushan.

But Brij Bhushan landed himself in further trouble after misbehaving with the female reporter and breaking her mic on camera in the national capital.

Furore over Brij Bhushan's latest act

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal saw the video circulating on social media and immediately demanded prison sentence for Brij Bhushan.

"Let me repeat this. Brij Bhushan Singh is a gunda. Imagine when he has the guts to behave like this with a female reporter on camera, how he must be behaving with women off camera! This man’s place is in jail not in the parliament!" Maliwal tweeted.

Congress slams BJP for Brij Bhushan's actions

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also slammed Brij Bhushan's actions and tagged BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is also the Minister of Women and Child Development.

"A BJP MP accused of molesting a female journalist on camera with wrestlers is threatening, breaking her mike,

"Can the Minister of Women and Child Development @smritiirani tell whose words are these? Whose sanskar is it?," Srinivas tweeted.

Brij Bhushan booked under several sections of IPC

The Delhi Police filed the charge sheet against the six-time MP Singh on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Singh to appear before the court on July 18.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.