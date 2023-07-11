Delhi Police Chargesheet Unveils Shocking Revelations About WFI Chief Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

According to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, based on their preliminary investigation, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and departing BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment, is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of stalking and molestation. Six female wrestlers registered complaints against Brij Bhushan Singh.

In the chargesheet, the police cited Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking) and noted that Singh's harassment in one instance was "repeated and continuing."

The Indian Express story further stated that Singh and the witnesses have been requested to appear in court by the Delhi police. According to the chargesheet, the police questioned 108 witnesses, of whom 15, including wrestlers, coaches, and referees, allegedly supported the athletes' claims.

Delhi Police filed the chargesheet on June 15th:

