Wrestlers Call Off Protest Against Brij Bhushan Singh, WFI But Vow To Continue Fight In Court

A day after asserting that they could hit the streets again to resume their agitation against WFI chief, the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said the fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be fought in the court and not on roads.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweet where they said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh.

"In this case, the wresters' will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on road," the statement on twitter read.

"Regarding the reform in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections."

A few minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi tweeted that they are taking a break from social media for a few days.

On Saturday, in a live address on social media, the trio of Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang had attacked former wrestler and now BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt for questioning the IOA ad-hoc panel's decision to grant them exemption from Asian Games trials.

In that near 40-minute address, the wrestlers had asserted that their fight against Singh will continue and they will deliberate how to continue this fight after evaluating the chargesheet filed against Singh.

"People are asking us why are we silent . The time (to suspend protest) was till June 15. This fight will continue, whether it is on the mat or off the mat, but the fight for justice will continue," Vinesh had said,

"Till Brij Bhushan is not put behind bars, he doesn't pay for his sins, it will continue. We are waiting for a copy of chargesheet. We will evaluate if it is strong enough for justice. Whether we will sit on road or put our lives at stake, we will decide. That's why we are silent. Our fight has not ended," she had said.