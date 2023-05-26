Brentford Striker Ivan Toney diagnosed as gambling addict, placed 13 bets against his own team, faces eight-month ban

New information has come to light regarding Ivan Toney, the talented 27-year-old striker for Brentford and England. It has been disclosed that Toney has been diagnosed as a gambling addict, revealing a concerning pattern of behaviour. Shockingly, he placed bets on his own football club to lose on thirteen occasions. In response to these revelations, the Football Association (FA) has imposed a significant penalty on Toney, banning him from football for a period of eight months.

Admitted to lying earlier

In addition to his gambling addiction, Toney has also admitted to misleading the FA regarding his involvement in betting on football matches. Furthermore, he confessed to providing privileged information to a friend about his team's starting line-up. These actions raise serious ethical concerns and breach the integrity expected of professional football players.

As a consequence of his actions, Toney has faced criticism from supporters, particularly those of his former club, Newcastle. Acknowledging the public reaction, Toney expressed his intention to address the situation more fully in the near future, promising to provide his honest perspective without any censorship or restraint.

The FA's written report, published today, revealed that Toney:

Placed 13 bets on his own team between August 2017 and March 2018, with 11 of those made against Newcastle, his parent club, while on loan at Wigan

Informed a friend that he would start his next club's match in March 2018

Used other people's accounts to place bets despite initially denying the allegations

Admitted to lying during his first interview with the FA when questioned about the gambling charges

Suspected of having a separate mobile phone to place bets, which he did not hand to the FA during their investigation.

Still bets on other sports and casino games and is 'determined to address his gambling problem with therapy' during the ban

Questions raised over ethical violations

Due to the severity of Toney's transgressions, the governing body came close to imposing a 15-month ban on him. However, they opted to reduce the suspension by nearly half in light of his admission of guilt and the diagnosis of a gambling addiction by a psychiatric expert.

It was also revealed that Toney did not participate in any of the matches in which he placed bets against his own parent club. This distinction is crucial, as it indicates that his gambling activities did not directly impact his on-field performance or compromise the integrity of the matches he was involved in. Nonetheless, the fact that he bet against his own club raises ethical concerns and undermines the principles of fair play and loyalty that are expected in the world of professional football.