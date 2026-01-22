 Bangladesh Ready To Withdraw From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Refuses To Visit India Amid Mustafizur-IPL Controversy
The Bangladesh team is reportedly not going to play in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after a protracted dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over travelling to India for group‑stage matches.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has indicated that the national team may withdraw from the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup if their matches are scheduled to be played in India, citing ongoing tensions following the Mustafizur Rahman IPL controversy. The announcement came after an internal BCB meeting on January 22, amid rising uncertainty over the team’s participation.

A day earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly held discussions with BCB directors and issued a clear warning: if Bangladesh opted out, Scotland would replace them in the tournament, scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026.

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul spoke candidly about the situation, highlighting ongoing concerns with the ICC and India. “We want to play the World Cup, but we won’t play in India. We will keep fighting. There were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting. The Mustafizur issue is not an isolated single issue. They (India) were the sole decision makers in that issue,” he said.

Bulbul also criticized the ICC for rejecting Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches to co-host Sri Lanka, calling the decision a setback for cricket in the region. “ICC had denied us our request to shift our matches away from India. We are not sure about the status of world cricket. Its popularity is going down. They have locked away 200 million people. Cricket is going to the Olympics, but if a country like us is not going there, it is ICC's failure,” he added.

The Mustafizur-IPL controversy, which involved the fast bowler being removed from the IPL amid diplomatic tensions, has continued to strain relations between Bangladesh and India, and now threatens the T20 World Cup lineup. With Bangladesh considering withdrawal, tournament organizers face logistical challenges and the potential inclusion of a replacement team.

The situation underscores the increasing intersection of politics, player management, and cricket administration, and highlights the delicate balance the ICC must maintain to keep all member nations engaged in global tournaments.

