 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Night Result for January 22, 2026, will be declared live at 8 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

You can view the results for the Dear Fame Thursday Night Lottery January 22, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can easily download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

FPJ Shorts
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles
IIT Bombay Researchers Develop BrainProt v3.0 To Advance Research On Brain Diseases
IIT Bombay Researchers Develop BrainProt v3.0 To Advance Research On Brain Diseases
Maharashtra Mayoral Lottery Sparks Controversy, 15 Women To Lead Cities
Maharashtra Mayoral Lottery Sparks Controversy, 15 Women To Lead Cities

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, the lottery is legal only in 13 states: Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 Crore.

One of the main reasons for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, making them accessible to people from all backgrounds while still offering huge cash prizes. This mix of low-cost tickets and big rewards makes these state lotteries among the most trusted and followed in India.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 22, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st...
'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
RCB Sale: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Confirms Bid To Purchase 2025 IPL Champion Team
RCB Sale: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Confirms Bid To Purchase 2025 IPL Champion Team
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...